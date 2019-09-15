Sharon E. White, 69, of Amarillo, our beloved wife and mother, lost her battle with breast cancer and went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday at Paramount Baptist Church Chapel, 3801 S. Western St. Sharon was born June 5, 1950 in Joplin, Missouri to Bill and Edith Calhoun. She met her one and only true love, Earl White in 1962. The two were married in Hereford on December 4, 1969. Sharon graduated from Amarillo High School in 1968. They were blessed with two children, Earl Ray White, Jr. on November 30, 1970, and Christin Rea White (Marnell) on August 23, 1985. Sharon lived for her husband and her children. She worked at Paramount Baptist Church for about 20 years, and also at Bible Heritage Christian School. She loved her family and friends dearly and was the most hard-working woman. Sharon will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Karen Catheral. Survivors include her husband, Earl Ray White, Sr.; a son, Earl Ray White, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter, Christin Marnell and husband Justin of Amarillo; a brother, Lawrence West and wife Gloria of El Paso; a sister, Linda Calhoun of Dumas; and a great-grandson, Jakxtyn Michael Suggs.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019