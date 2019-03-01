Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon Kay Hudson, age 63, passed away on February 25, 2019.



Memorial service will be held Sat. March 2nd 2:00pm in the Chapel on Osage at Reactor Funeral Home.



Sharon was born in Quanah Texas, August 27th 1955 to Verlon and Pearl Malone. Sharon married Rickie Hudson of Amarillo, Texas on March 11th, 1994 in Amarillo, Texas.



She worked in the printing industry for many years, loved fishing and was an accomplished cook.



Sharon was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and close friends.



Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her grandaughter Audra Beth O'Neal.



Sharon is survived by her husband Rickie Hudson, daughter Michelle Chalmers and husband Colin, son Johnathan Wilson, step-son Bobby Dale Hudson, sister Charlotte Hallmark and husband Lorren and grandchildren, Kate O'Neal, Landry Fletcher and Alexzadera Houle.



Memorial contributions can be sent to Amarillo Benifit Fund at 200 SE 3rd st.





