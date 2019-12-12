Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newcomer Funeral Home 340 S Monroe Ave Green Bay , WI 54301 (920)-432-4841 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Lee Mauldin died on December 4, 2019. Sharon was born to the late Mildred and Emmett Mauldin in Amarillo, Texas on December 29, 1946. She spent her early years in Amarillo and after graduation from high school attended the University of Texas, and subsequently transferred to the University of California-Berkeley, where while working full time 3-11 in the hospital admissions department, she graduated with a degree in social sciences and geography. Sharon worked as a medical office manager after graduation. In February of 1975 she married Leonard Wahl.



Sharon and Leonard moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1979. Here, Sharon formed many friendships and was involved in many community organizations. She mentored many young people in their scholastic and career goals.



In 1984, Sharon opened Not By Bread Alone, one of the first specialty food stores in Green Bay. Following retirement from her business, she took up writing and was fortunate to have as her guide and muse the late Ellen Kort, Poet Laureate of Wisconsin.



Sharon's interests included reading, fine food, art, tennis and travel. Dancing, from ballet to tango, was a particular passion of hers, and she even managed a few steps in the last months of her life. In her younger years she taught ballet to children. In Green Bay, she taught aerobic dancing, and was the bay area trainer and manager for a national syndicate.



Throughout her life, Sharon had empathy and concern for the disadvantaged and under represented in society and was a lover of animals large and small, with the notable exception of spiders. She will be missed by family and friends. Thanks to Director Wendy Mohr and her staff at Allouez Parkside Village for their care of Sharon and special thanks to friend Susan Owens for her time and support in this difficult period of our lives.



Sharon is survived by her husband of 44 years Leonard Wahl, sister and brother-in-law Thelma and Jim Lemons of Texas, and nephews Randy and Barry Lemons. Burial will be in Amarillo, Texas following a reception.

