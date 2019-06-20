Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Toledo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Amarillo Fellowship Church.



Sharon was born on December 19, 1947 in Seminole, OK to Eugene and Bessie Franklin. She graduated from Pampa High School and then attended the University of Texas and West Texas State University where she earned 2 Masters degrees. Sharon married the love of her life, Freddie Toledo on March 4, 1998 in Amarillo. She was a devout Christian, a Nurse Practitioner at various clinics and was an Associate Professor of Nursing for over thirty five years at Amarillo College. When she was not teaching or working in the medical field, Sharon loved to travel to Yellowstone National Park and she and her husband attended numerous Native American Pow Wows. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Freddie; two daughters, Christy Webb and Krissy Rusk and husband Joe; two sons, Marvin Webb and wife Mimi and Freddie Toledo Jr; one brother, Bill Franklin and wife Barbara; one sister, Rita Provence and husband Jack and several other family members.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 20 to June 21, 2019

