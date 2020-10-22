1/1
Sharry Johnson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharry Ann Route was born, January 30, 1962, in Shamrock, Texas, to her loving parents; JL and Ruby Route. . Mrs. Johnson leaves cherished memories and legacy; her two sons; Terrance Johnson (Austin, TX) Tyrone Johnson (Amarillo TX), her two beautiful daughters; Nikki Johnson (Amarillo, TX) and Destini Johnson (Amarillo, TX), four brothers; Don Route (Killeen, TX) Michael Route (Fort Worth, TX) David Route (Seattle, Washington) Jerry Route (Albuquerque, NM), and her sister; Margaret Thompson (Fort Worth, TX). She also leaves behind her very cherished grandchildren and a host of friends. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 24th, at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved