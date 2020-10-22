Sharry Ann Route was born, January 30, 1962, in Shamrock, Texas, to her loving parents; JL and Ruby Route. . Mrs. Johnson leaves cherished memories and legacy; her two sons; Terrance Johnson (Austin, TX) Tyrone Johnson (Amarillo TX), her two beautiful daughters; Nikki Johnson (Amarillo, TX) and Destini Johnson (Amarillo, TX), four brothers; Don Route (Killeen, TX) Michael Route (Fort Worth, TX) David Route (Seattle, Washington) Jerry Route (Albuquerque, NM), and her sister; Margaret Thompson (Fort Worth, TX). She also leaves behind her very cherished grandchildren and a host of friends. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 24th, at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com