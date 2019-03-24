Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelia Ann Booth Lyle Williams. View Sign

Sheila Ann Booth Lyle Williams left us on this earth to be with Jesus on March 18, 2019 after a courageous 26-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her journey began on July 22, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas being child number 7 in a family of 11 kids. Upon the passing of her mother Lucindia Booth in 1959, she was fortunate enough to become a cherished daughter to Thomas and Francis Lyle of Ralls, Texas and gained another loving sister, Betsy Lyle Hanson. Their compassion and endless love for Sheila made her the woman she became - a fabulous wife and loving mother, mother in-law. That compassion and love is still a huge part of her family to this day thru her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. On August 16, 1964 she became the wife of Mark Williams. Together they started a family and she became a loving mother to Tom, Scott, Nicole Williams. She was the glue to the family - a role model, foster mom, PTA mom, band mom,



mother of "Family of the Year", den mother, hostess of domino and game nights, square dancer, baker, seamstress, porcelain artist with emphasis on dolls, gardener. As she became Grammy and Great Grammy, she continued on with Easter baskets, birthday parties, impromptu photo sessions, baking lessons, painting sessions, picnics on the big trampoline, hosting tea parties for the kids, tending to the fish pond and picking figs. She attended countless sporting events, graduations and weddings. She is survived by her husband, Mark of Buda. Son Tom and wife Carol of Buda, their 4 children Andrew, Marcus, Brooke and Tommy and 12 grandchildren. Son Scott and wife Shannon of Buda with their 3 children Cole, Shelby and Carter. Daughter Nicole of Buda and her 2 daughters Chelsea and Courtney. Sister Faye Furlow and family of Gonzales, LA. Sister Linda and husband Russell Roberts and family of Eden, Texas. Sister Darlene and husband Rob Lee and family of Monroe, NC. Her great love will carry on through their three children with nine grandchildren and soon to be twelve great grandchildren. Memorial service pending at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a cancer organization of your choice. Condolences may be sent to:

