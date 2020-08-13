Shelley Lynn Fowler, 49, of Amarillo, Tx went home to be with her Lord Sunday, August 9, 2020. She fought the good fight.



Shelley was born on April 2, 1971 in Canyon, Texas to Gene and Vickie Fowler, their Shelley Belle. She was raised in Amarillo, Texas and the first of three children. She was very gifted academically and was always an honor student. She graduated from River Road High School, where she was a tutor, and later attended Joe Blasco Makeup School in Hollywood, California.



Growing up she was a very creative and imaginative kid and kept those gifts her entire life. She was so loving and wanted to take care of her family and any animals she happened to find. When Paul, her brother, was born she loved him so much, she was just like a little mother.



She always wanted to take care of him. She was proficient at the violin. Music was always a huge part of her life, starting with singing with her Dad and dancing with her Mom. Shelley was an incredibly gifted artist, no matter what medium she used. Canvas and human alike. She was always designing clothes and jewelry. She had the amazing ability to see the potential and beauty in things and people, she could see what could be or, maybe, what really was.



Shelley was an extremely loving mom and always took care of her daughter, no matter what happened. When her daughter, Joy, was born she finally had the baby she always wanted.



She always made things so fun and interesting, opening up the world, and exposing her daughter and family to many different experiences. She taught her daughter to be inclusive not exclusive, not just by words, but by actions too. She was a mom, but she was also best friends with her daughter. When it came to her family, she would do anything for them. She even got nicknamed a "little bulldozer", in the most loving and fond way.



In 2015, Shelley met her future husband, Rudy, and they married May 26, 2016. It was clear to see how much they loved each other. She was a caring and amazing wife. Rudy always called her his Angel and she was his best friend.



She was always strong in her faith, even as a child. She knew and loved Jesus, her Saviour, and that always stayed with her.



Survived by her parents, Gene and Vickie Fowler; husband, Rudy Saldivar; daughter, Joy McDonald and husband, Sean McDonald; and much family. Preceded in death by brothers, Justin Fowler and Paul Fowler; grandparents, Henry and Ivalee Fowler and Raymond and Betty Main.



