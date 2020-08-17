Sheree Ann Foster of Amarillo, Texas passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born February 18, 1966 to Charles Thurman and Gladys (Fields) Stewart in Amarillo, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband of 13 years, William T. Foster of Amarillo, TX; sons, Brandon Stewart and Quinton Stewart of Amarillo, TX, Tyron Foster and Navu Foster of Houston, TX; daughters, Shandrika Stewart of Amarillo, TX and Shayla Foster of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Brandon Stewart and Isaiah Stewart of Phoenix, AR, Zaniya Stewart, Jalah Stewart, Daina'B Stewart and D'Tanain all of Amarillo, TX, Jett Foster of Houston, TX, Kameron Foster and Alayana Foster of Dallas, TX ; sisters, Shawana (Corey) of Nashville, AR, Arletha (Ray) McMorris of Nashville, AR, Vel (James) Cole of Grand Prairie, TX; brothers, Eric Davis of Amarillo TX, Don Thurman of Grand Prairie, TX, Jeffrey Thurman of Mineral Springs, AR, Robert (Sandra) Tucker of Nashville, AR and Daniel (Charlene) Hampton, of Waxahachie, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Sheree was preceded in death by her parents. Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM and her funeral service will be Wednesday, August 19th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.cocm