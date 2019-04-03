Sherral (Tacquard) Bell, 66, of Amarillo died April 1, 2019. Visitation will be held today from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship Church (Student Ministry Center) 5000 Hollywood Rd. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019