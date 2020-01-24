Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherrie Joanne Kirk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherrie Joanne Kirk was born on December 7, 1949 in Fort Riley Kansas to Starling Mitchell and Carol Waldman. She passed away at her home in Amarillo Texas on January 20, 2020.



Sherrie served in the US Marine Corps from 1970 - 1972. On July 7, 1977 Sherrie became a sober member of AA where she was of service to many throughout the years. She married Phillip Kirk on September 15, 2012.



Survivors include her husband, Phillip Kirk; 3 children, Shawn Lynn Borgelt of Fritch, Shannon Borgelt of St. Louis and Shane Daniel Smith and fiance Kim Farrond of Amarillo; 5 grandkids and 5 great grand kids.



A celebration of her life will be at 1:30 pm Friday, January 24 at Old Corral Club, 1301 S Taylor. Interment will follow at 4:00 pm in Citizens Cemetery, Clarendon with military honors rendered by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.









