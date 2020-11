Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Ann King, 84, of Amarillo died November 8, 2020. Visitation is to be held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Funeral service will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Family Life Church with Pastor Robbie Ashlock officiating. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS



