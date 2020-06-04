Shirley Anne McClure, 72, of Amarillo won her 2 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer on June 2, 2020.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, 1200 S. Washington. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Shirley was born March 17, 1948 in Denver, CO to Lester and Elizabeth Wolden. She graduated from Amarillo College earning an Associate's Degree in Nursing. Shirley started her nursing career with Dr. John Jones and after his retirement, she then went on to work in Labor and Delivery at NWTH. She was an RN for over 35 years. She was an active member of St. Marys Cathedral and one of the founding members of the St. Mary's Choir. Shirley served as a Robe Czar for the choir and enjoyed attending sewing classes hosted at the church. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts for family and friends making over 100 as birthday or graduation gifts. Shirley loved being outdoors and her trips to walk at Medi-Park.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Franklin McClure; brother, James Wolden; and sister, Cecelia Cobb.
Shirley is survived by her children, Thomas Franklin McClure and wife Lanita, Christopher James McClure and wife Dr. Jennifer McClure, Anne Michelle McClure, and Dr. Amy Cecelia McClure-Ottmers and husband Kyle; grandchildren, Kelsey McClure, Hannah Devenney, Zachary McClure, Aidan McClure, Ellie Ottmers and Elliott Ottmers; and great-granddaughter, Keira McClure.
Shirley's mission in life was to make sure her daughter, Anne McClure was taken care of after a devastating accident that left her unable to care for herself. Please consider memorials in Shirley's name be made to the Benefit Account for Anne McClure at Amarillo National Bank.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.