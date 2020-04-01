Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Megert) Costello. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Viewing 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Megert Costello, 89, of Frisco passed away March 30, 2020 but with faith, we all can rejoice she has gone to be in Heaven. Her daughter, Stacey Aziz graciously opened her home during Shirley's months of declining health. Our family was able to say goodbye and tell her we love her.



Shirley will be available for viewing today from 1-5:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. With the virus quarantine, we do not want to jeopardize anyone's health by honoring mom or attendance to a service. We ask instead, that you say a prayer with your family in remembrance of how every day is a blessing. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Shirley was born July 20, 1930 in Borger, TX to Ernest and Flora Nunneley. She graduated from Borger High School then Texas Tech University earning a Bachelor's Degree. Shirley married H.R. Costello in 1975 and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of TFRW (Texas Federation of Republican Women) and was voted one of the top 10 women in the State of Texas. Shirley was a model for Diane Dick Modeling Agency and had many fond memories. She enjoyed going to Santa Fe, cruising, gambling and travelling.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Flora Nunneley; brother, Randy Nunneley; and husband, H.R. Costello.



Shirley is survived by daughter, Stacey (Megert) Aziz and husband, Shwan; son, Brad Megert; step-children, Rob Costello and wife Lisa, Jan Costello and Fred Plummer and Kimberly Grace Costello; grandchildren, Kelsie Aziz, Alexis Aziz, Charlsey Megert, Rhett Megert and Zane Megert.



The family suggests memorials be made to a .



