Shirley Elaine (Payne) McClure, 75, of Perryton died February 24, 2019. Shirley McClure, 75, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Perryton at the Church of Christ, officiated by Mikel Petersen. Burial will be in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019