Shirley Fay Jones, 85, of Amarillo, TX died July 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Llano Cemetery with Scott Higginbotham officiating.
The family will receive friends at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home from 6-7 P.M., today, Monday, July 13, 2020.
Survivors include her sons, Ed Jones, Rick Jones and wife Lisa, Steve Jones and wife Emi; daughter-in-law, Cathy Jones; sister, Frankye Bain; grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Chris, Seth, Bridget, and Cowboy; great-grandchildren Laeyton, Addison, Caylor, Emery, and Santi.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com