1/1
Shirley Fay Jones
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley Fay Jones, 85, of Amarillo, TX died July 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Llano Cemetery with Scott Higginbotham officiating.

The family will receive friends at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home from 6-7 P.M., today, Monday, July 13, 2020.

Survivors include her sons, Ed Jones, Rick Jones and wife Lisa, Steve Jones and wife Emi; daughter-in-law, Cathy Jones; sister, Frankye Bain; grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Chris, Seth, Bridget, and Cowboy; great-grandchildren Laeyton, Addison, Caylor, Emery, and Santi.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
06:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
JUL
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Llano Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
