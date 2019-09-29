Shirley Faye Betts (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Adrian, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Adrian, TX
View Map
Obituary
Shirley Faye Betts, 86, of Adrian, TX died on September 26, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, September 30, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Adrian with Dee Slocum officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega.

Shirley was born in Shattuck, OK on August 15, 1933 to Ralph and Dora Perry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, W.B. Betts in 1994; and a son, Buck Betts in 1985.

She is survived by her daughter, Cherri Long and husband Bruce, of Canyon, TX; son, Len Betts and wife Bonnie, of Hewitt, TX; grandsons, David Betts, of Adrian, Chris Betts and wife Erin, of Helotes, TX, and Randy Long and wife Calista, of Amarillo, TX; granddaughter, Kami Slaback and husband Dale, of Friendswood, TX; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be at the First Baptist Church in Adrian from 1:00 P.M. -6:00 P.M., today, Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
