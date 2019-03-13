Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley H. Scott. View Sign

Shirley H. Scott, 69, of Pampa, passed away March 11, 2019 in Pampa.



Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, with Pastor Kyle Ohsfeldt, officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Mrs. Scott was born November 30, 1949 in Dumas to Wayne and Bobby Howeth. She was a 1969 graduate of Pampa High School. In the early 70's, Shirley worked for the Coney Island for several years before her long career with TXDOT, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed her retirement where she loved to socialize with her friends. Shirley was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She loved to work outside, especially yard work. She collected many things, such as native American memorabilia, coins and antiques. Shirley enjoyed antiquing and was always looking for special treasures. She loved her family and was very generous. She had a heart of gold, never had a bad thing to say about anyone, and loved animals.



Survivors include two nephews, John Howeth and wife Heather of Borger, and Jamie Howeth and fiance Christina Germain of Pampa; and special friends, Rick Rozon and Helen Crain. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jimmy Wayne Howeth; and a nephew, Jerry William Howeth.



Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 824 S. Barnes, Pampa, Texas 79065; or PAWS, PO Box 2095, Pampa, Texas 79066-2095.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00-7:30 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019.



