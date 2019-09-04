Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Holman) Morbitzer. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Holman Morbitzer, 84, of Amarillo, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Shirley was born December 29, 1934 in Amarillo to Ted and Gladys Holman. She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She married Edward "Rodney" Morbitzer on June 24, 1956 in Amarillo. Shirley was a library assistant at Glenwood Elementary School. She enjoyed crocheting and doing arts and crafts. Shirley attended Tenth Ave. United Methodist Church for many years. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward "Rodney" Morbitzer; her brother, Robert Holman; and her son-in-law, Terry Wells. Survivors include a son, Hubert "Bert" Morbitzer of Amarillo; a daughter, Michelle Wells of Amarillo; a granddaughter, McKenna Wells of Amarillo. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Joanne Wilson, Dr. Taylor Carlisle, the 5th floor nursing staff at BSA Hospital, and the staff at BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their loving care of Shirley. They would also especially like to thank Sandra Vasquez, who was Shirley's personal caregiver for the last 2 1/2 years of her life. The family suggests memorials may be made to Olivia's Angels c/o BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave. Ste. #100, Amarillo, TX 79106.





Shirley Holman Morbitzer, 84, of Amarillo, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Shirley was born December 29, 1934 in Amarillo to Ted and Gladys Holman. She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She married Edward "Rodney" Morbitzer on June 24, 1956 in Amarillo. Shirley was a library assistant at Glenwood Elementary School. She enjoyed crocheting and doing arts and crafts. Shirley attended Tenth Ave. United Methodist Church for many years. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward "Rodney" Morbitzer; her brother, Robert Holman; and her son-in-law, Terry Wells. Survivors include a son, Hubert "Bert" Morbitzer of Amarillo; a daughter, Michelle Wells of Amarillo; a granddaughter, McKenna Wells of Amarillo. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Joanne Wilson, Dr. Taylor Carlisle, the 5th floor nursing staff at BSA Hospital, and the staff at BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their loving care of Shirley. They would also especially like to thank Sandra Vasquez, who was Shirley's personal caregiver for the last 2 1/2 years of her life. The family suggests memorials may be made to Olivia's Angels c/o BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave. Ste. #100, Amarillo, TX 79106. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close