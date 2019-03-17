Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley Oliver Lewis, 96, of Amarillo died peacefully at her home on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Shirley was born May 30, 1922, in Canyon, TX to W.T. and Sadie Oliver. She attended West Texas State College following graduation from Canyon High School in 1938.



Shirley married Quentin Lewis in 1940 in a double ceremony with her sister and brother-in-law in the front yard of her parents' farmhouse. They had two daughters, Tracy and Sally. The family moved to California where they enjoyed the beaches and being in the middle of the big-band swing era on Coronado Island. In 1941, Quentin joined the US Air Corps in San Antonio and after the war, they returned to Amarillo forever.



Shirley and Quentin took the girls on frequent trips to New Mexico, Possum Kingdom, and back to California, but they especially loved going to England, France, Italy, New Mexico, and sailing in the Caribbean with dear friends. Shirley's home was decorated with paintings she collected on these trips, and with artworks Quentin made himself, capturing the memories of their adventures.



She was an active member of her beloved St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where she took part in various committees, Bible classes, Daughters of the King, and altar guild. She was especially proud of serving on the committee charged with rebuilding its Parish Hall and Nave. Shirley was a member of the Junior League, a devotee of Tai Chi, and a member of the same bridge and poker groups for over fifty years. Her humor and honesty will be missed by the cherished and countless friends she made over her long life.



Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Quentin, and by her daughter, Tracy.



Survivors include her daughter, Sally Lewis Strickland and husband John; son-in-law, Gregory Benson Curtis; grandchildren, Liza Savage Richardson, Ann Quentin White, Vivian Curtis Potterf, Gregory Benson Curtis, Jr., Bradley Elizabeth Bechtol, and Hub Nance Bechtol; and six great-grandchildren, Hub William Bechtol, Hayden Roy Bechtol, Isabella Scott Savage, Jackson Douglas Savage, Jesse Quentin Ramos, and George Benson Potterf.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or to BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest.



