Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 1, 2019. Born on June 27, 1936 in Panhandle, Texas where she grew up. After graduating from Panhandle High School in 1954, she attended West Texas State University. She graduated in 1958 with a degree in Education. She is preceded in death by her father Luther "Dick" Boles Weatherly, her mother Beta Knapp Weatherly, son Trigg Sharp, and daughter Elizabeth Sharp.



She is survived by her brother, Howard 'Red' Weatherly, husband of 55 years, Buddy, two sons Trent Sharp (wife Shannon) and Clay Sharp (wife Jennifer) and five grandchildren.



Family will receive friends at 11:00 am Saturday, December 14th at the First United Methodist Church in De Leon, Texas. Services will begin at 12:00 pm with interment following in De Leon Cemetery. Pastor John Woodard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 616 S. Houston Street, De Leon, TX 76444. For full obituary, please visit

