Sidney Birkenfeld, 67, of Nazareth, Texas passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Nazareth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3:30PM in the Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Bhaskar Adusupalli, Deacon Bob Birkenfeld and Deacon Joe Hochstein as celebrants. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home. Vigil service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 6:00PM in the church. Sidney Birkenfeld was born in Dimmitt, TX on February 4th 1953 to Harry and Ida Birkenfeld and raised in Nazareth. He graduated from Nazareth High School in 1971. He then attended computer programming school in Wichita, KS, and returned home to help with the family farm upon his father's passing. He worked at the Amstar corn plant in Dimmitt from 1972-1981. He then began farming and ranching in Castro County and continued until 2019. In 1977 he married his high school sweetheart Peggy Book. They raised three children; Jerad, Cassie, and Skyler. Farming was his true passion. He was an avid farmer who was constantly making improvements on the land; and was well respected in the business community. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church throughout his life. Sidney was active in numerous community organizations including the Nazareth School Board, Parish Council, Community Hall Committee, and was a Catholic Life Branch 59 Officer. He earned Castro County's Soil Conservation Farmer of the Year in 1999. He loved watching his kids and grandkids sports activities and spending time with family and friends. Sidney will always be remembered for calling things as he saw them and ending with a good line. He will be truly missed by everyone. He is preceded in death by both parents Harry & Ida Birkenfeld. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Peggy of Nazareth; three children, Jerad & Dayna Birkenfeld of Amarillo, Cassie & Dave Damato of Windsor, CO, Skyler & Kate Birkenfeld of Midland; seven grandchildren, Sydney Damato, Kately Birkenfeld, Rylan Birkenfeld, Hazel Damato, Emery Birkenfeld, Graylea Birkenfeld, and Lucas Birkenfeld; siblings, Shelia & Gerald Brockman of Whitney, Erlene & Tony Fritz of Belton, Jim & Debbi Birkenfeld of Midland, Vera & Mark Hoelting of Nazareth, Curtis Birkenfeld of Nazareth, Roxane & Bo Richardson of Livingston; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, PO Box 100, Nazareth, Texas 79063.
