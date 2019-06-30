Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Lee Walton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Lee Walton was born May 15, 1936 in Alva, Oklahoma to Philip Sidney Walton and Mamye Milam Walton. He passed away June 26, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler after a brief illness. Sid's family moved to Amarillo when he was in the first grade. In second grade, he met his future wife of 17 years, Linda Jonas Walton. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1954. Following graduation from the University of Texas, with a degree in Mathematics, Sid entered the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne as a 1st Lieutenant, and light equipment airborne engineer. After serving for three years, he spent his professional life in the aerospace industry at General Dynamics and Textron Bell Helicopter where he was the Director of Industrial Engineering. In 2002, he married Linda and moved to Palestine where he was appointed to The Planning and Zoning Commission and Palestine's Historic Preservation Commission. He was actively involved with Citizens on Patrol. He served in the position of Junior Warden on the Vestry.at St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Sid loved jumping out of airplanes, fishing, hunting, driving his 1923 Model T, restoring turn of the century houses, sitting on the deck at the lake house, sharing chocolate milk shakes with Linda on Sunday afternoons and spending time with friends and Linda's extended family. Being honored as King Rev XLIII by the Mystik Krewe of Revelry was a high point in his life. He especially loved his wife, Linda, and never failed to demonstrate that. Sid was a natural born entrepreneur. As a teenager, he threw paper routes from his Schwinn. Having worked for Santa Fe Railroad unloading boxcars, he could always tell you the exact weight of a box of J. C. Penney's sheets. Sid was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Phyllis Walton Furman, and his first wife, Carolyn Gossett Walton. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jonas Walton; sister Barthilda Lou Roberts (Ed); sons Sidney Lee Walton, Jr (Cathy); McKinley Cole Walton (Lorrie) and Robert Miles Walton (Kim). He is also survived by his stepsons Blake Milton (Cindy) and Miles Milton (Debra); grandsons Jonathan Walton, Andrew Walton, Connor Walton, Connor Milton, Pierce Milton, Grant Milton and granddaughters Sara Rosin, Sally Urban (Simon), Annabelle Walton, Rachael Walton, Alexandra Milton, and Jacqui Milton. He had five great grandchildren. Pallbearers: Stack Walker, Albert Herrington, Jim Boone, Leo Mizell, Will Brule The grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church with Father Justin Briggle officiating. Visitation will be held Monday July 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the . Visit Bailey and Foster Funeral Home's website to view online leave condolences or sign the guest book.

Sidney Lee Walton was born May 15, 1936 in Alva, Oklahoma to Philip Sidney Walton and Mamye Milam Walton. He passed away June 26, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler after a brief illness. Sid's family moved to Amarillo when he was in the first grade. In second grade, he met his future wife of 17 years, Linda Jonas Walton. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1954. Following graduation from the University of Texas, with a degree in Mathematics, Sid entered the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne as a 1st Lieutenant, and light equipment airborne engineer. After serving for three years, he spent his professional life in the aerospace industry at General Dynamics and Textron Bell Helicopter where he was the Director of Industrial Engineering. In 2002, he married Linda and moved to Palestine where he was appointed to The Planning and Zoning Commission and Palestine's Historic Preservation Commission. He was actively involved with Citizens on Patrol. He served in the position of Junior Warden on the Vestry.at St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Sid loved jumping out of airplanes, fishing, hunting, driving his 1923 Model T, restoring turn of the century houses, sitting on the deck at the lake house, sharing chocolate milk shakes with Linda on Sunday afternoons and spending time with friends and Linda's extended family. Being honored as King Rev XLIII by the Mystik Krewe of Revelry was a high point in his life. He especially loved his wife, Linda, and never failed to demonstrate that. Sid was a natural born entrepreneur. As a teenager, he threw paper routes from his Schwinn. Having worked for Santa Fe Railroad unloading boxcars, he could always tell you the exact weight of a box of J. C. Penney's sheets. Sid was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Phyllis Walton Furman, and his first wife, Carolyn Gossett Walton. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jonas Walton; sister Barthilda Lou Roberts (Ed); sons Sidney Lee Walton, Jr (Cathy); McKinley Cole Walton (Lorrie) and Robert Miles Walton (Kim). He is also survived by his stepsons Blake Milton (Cindy) and Miles Milton (Debra); grandsons Jonathan Walton, Andrew Walton, Connor Walton, Connor Milton, Pierce Milton, Grant Milton and granddaughters Sara Rosin, Sally Urban (Simon), Annabelle Walton, Rachael Walton, Alexandra Milton, and Jacqui Milton. He had five great grandchildren. Pallbearers: Stack Walker, Albert Herrington, Jim Boone, Leo Mizell, Will Brule The grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church with Father Justin Briggle officiating. Visitation will be held Monday July 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the . Visit Bailey and Foster Funeral Home's website to view online leave condolences or sign the guest book. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations