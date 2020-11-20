1/
Simon Peter "Sam" Britt
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simon Peter "Sam" Britt, 90, of Passamonte, New Mexico died November 17, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 20th and Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21st at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Jason Pettigrew as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico. Please view the online obituary and sign the guest book at www.hassfuneralhome.com. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , Clayton, New Mexico

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hass Funeral Directors
324 Main St.
Clayton, NM 88415
575-374-2211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved