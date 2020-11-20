Simon Peter "Sam" Britt, 90, of Passamonte, New Mexico died November 17, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday, November 20th and Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21st at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Jason Pettigrew as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico. Please view the online obituary and sign the guest book at www.hassfuneralhome.com
. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , Clayton, New Mexico