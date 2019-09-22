Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonya Lynn Reed Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sonya Reed Scott, a devoted wife, a loving sister, an attentive aunt and a dear friend, ascended to heaven on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Sonya was born June 19, 1962 in Wellington, Texas and moved to Amarillo, Texas where she lived most of her life. Sonya pursued a college education and later enlisted with the United States Army. She loved "her" Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed attending all of the home games. She also enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family which included her dog, Patrick Swayze. Sonya's carefree spirit afforded her the opportunity to live life to its fullest. She never wavered on providing generosity to her siblings, nephew and nieces. Sonya married the love of her life, Marshall Scott and was able to spend her last days in his presence. Her family was there by her side as she fought to the end. Sonya currently presided in Arlington, Texas and was preceded in death by her mother, Imogene Mallory and is survived by her siblings, Rhonda Salone, Charles Reed, Yolanda Reed and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles. She will truly be missed.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019

