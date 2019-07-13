Stanley Cummins was born April 6, 1933, in Lawrence County, Illinois, to parents Virgil and Bessie Cummins. He passed away July 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be at Baggerley Funeral Home, from 12pm to 8pm Sunday, with a reception for family and friends from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral services will be 2pm, Monday, at Baggerley with interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Edmond.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 13 to July 14, 2019