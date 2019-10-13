Stanley J. Linquist, 71, of Amarillo, died Friday, October 11, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Stanley was born March 16, 1948 in Topeka, Kansas to Stanley and Bette Linquist. He graduated from Perryton High School, and earned an associate degree from Del Mar Community College in Corpus Christi. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam from 1968-1972. Stanley lived in Anchorage, Alaska for over 20 years, and worked for Alaska Pipe and Steel. He married Carolyn Lively on November 30, 2001. They moved to Amarillo from Anchorage in 2004. He worked for Silver Star Supply until his retirement in 2012. In his spare time, Stanley enjoyed fishing, gardening, and remote control airplanes. He was also an avid football fan, who was very serious about his fantasy football team. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Linquist; a daughter, Jeana Edwards and husband David of Amarillo; a son, Clint Lively and wife Virginia of League City; four grandchildren, Jentry and Tatum Edwards, and Connor and Patrick Lively; a sister, Bette Bogren of New Braunfels; a niece, J'Neil Bogren of New Braunfels; and two great-nephews, Keaton Koehler of Arlington, and Jacob Trevino of New Braunfels. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to The or a .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019