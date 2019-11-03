Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Graveside service 1:00 PM Llano Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Stephen George Curtis, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, he was 85 years old.



The family requests your attendance at either; or both gatherings. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Llano Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at First Presbyterian Church Parlor. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Steve was born June 11, 1934 in Amarillo to Vera Zallee Williams Curtis and Stephen Teel Curtis. He attended Nixon Junior High and Amarillo High School on Polk Street, graduating in 1952. Steve then attended Amarillo College earning an Associate's Degree in Applied Science then attended the University of Texas where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Steve was then accepted into Baylor University Health Science Center for a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Dental School where he graduated with his Doctorate in Dentistry and was a member of Delta Sigma Delta International Dental Fraternity.



On August 21, 1959, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Jerre Lynn Lewis at the First Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. They met and fell in love in 1953 while students at Amarillo High School. Steve then returned to Amarillo where he practiced General Dentistry for 2 years, then returned to Baylor University Health Sciences Center to enter the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program. Steve began his private practice in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1965 until his retirement in January 2005.



He was on the Medical and Dental Staff at High Plains Baptist Hospital where he served as Secretary on the Executive Committee. Steve was also on the staff of Northwest Texas Hospital where he was a member of the Credentials Committee and was also the Chief of the Dental section. Steve was President of the Potter-Randall Dental Society, a member of the Panhandle District Dental Association, Texas and American Dental Associations, Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Society, Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.



Steve was on staff at NWTH and Baptist Hospital as well as a consultant on staff at the VA. He volunteered his services at Boys Ranch as a consultant and was also an Associate Clinical Professor at Amarillo College School of Applied Sciences. He was secretary of the Baptist Hospital Medical and Dental staff from 1969-1970. Steve was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and a deacon. He served as an usher for morning services for many years. He was a member and President on the board at Llano Cemetery for several terms.



Steve was a true man of God who dedicated his life to helping others. He was a giving and selfless man who was always willing to help a friend in need. The love he had for his wife was beautiful and his loyalty and devotion to her was remarkable. As a dad, he was supportive, encouraging, and unwavering in his love and kindness. He led by example and taught his girls so many invaluable lessons in life. He was lovingly known as "Poppie" by his five granddaughters who absolutely adored him. His wonderful sense of humor, honesty, and words of wisdom are things that they will remember forever.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Teel (Bud) Curtis and Zallee Curtis; and brother in law, Robert Lee Bass.



Steve is survived by his wife, Jerre Curtis; daughters, Chancy Lee Curtis West and husband, Stuart Brooks West and Shannan Lynn Curtis O'Brien and husband, John Blake O'Brien; grandchildren, Madison Brooks West, Peyton Lee West, Sadie Grace West, Mary Raine O'Brien and Kieran Teel O'Brien; brother, Don Teel Curtis; sisters, Margaret Lynn Curtis Besselman and husband Jim, Alice Zallee Curtis Bass; and several nieces and nephews, Margaret McDermid, Sara Robinson, Teel Curtis, Allison Silvertooth, Dr. Steve Bass, Curt Besselman and Lee Besselman.



Online condolences may be shared at





Dr. Stephen George Curtis, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, he was 85 years old.The family requests your attendance at either; or both gatherings. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Llano Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at First Presbyterian Church Parlor. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Steve was born June 11, 1934 in Amarillo to Vera Zallee Williams Curtis and Stephen Teel Curtis. He attended Nixon Junior High and Amarillo High School on Polk Street, graduating in 1952. Steve then attended Amarillo College earning an Associate's Degree in Applied Science then attended the University of Texas where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Steve was then accepted into Baylor University Health Science Center for a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Dental School where he graduated with his Doctorate in Dentistry and was a member of Delta Sigma Delta International Dental Fraternity.On August 21, 1959, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Jerre Lynn Lewis at the First Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. They met and fell in love in 1953 while students at Amarillo High School. Steve then returned to Amarillo where he practiced General Dentistry for 2 years, then returned to Baylor University Health Sciences Center to enter the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program. Steve began his private practice in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1965 until his retirement in January 2005.He was on the Medical and Dental Staff at High Plains Baptist Hospital where he served as Secretary on the Executive Committee. Steve was also on the staff of Northwest Texas Hospital where he was a member of the Credentials Committee and was also the Chief of the Dental section. Steve was President of the Potter-Randall Dental Society, a member of the Panhandle District Dental Association, Texas and American Dental Associations, Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Society, Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.Steve was on staff at NWTH and Baptist Hospital as well as a consultant on staff at the VA. He volunteered his services at Boys Ranch as a consultant and was also an Associate Clinical Professor at Amarillo College School of Applied Sciences. He was secretary of the Baptist Hospital Medical and Dental staff from 1969-1970. Steve was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and a deacon. He served as an usher for morning services for many years. He was a member and President on the board at Llano Cemetery for several terms.Steve was a true man of God who dedicated his life to helping others. He was a giving and selfless man who was always willing to help a friend in need. The love he had for his wife was beautiful and his loyalty and devotion to her was remarkable. As a dad, he was supportive, encouraging, and unwavering in his love and kindness. He led by example and taught his girls so many invaluable lessons in life. He was lovingly known as "Poppie" by his five granddaughters who absolutely adored him. His wonderful sense of humor, honesty, and words of wisdom are things that they will remember forever.He is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Teel (Bud) Curtis and Zallee Curtis; and brother in law, Robert Lee Bass.Steve is survived by his wife, Jerre Curtis; daughters, Chancy Lee Curtis West and husband, Stuart Brooks West and Shannan Lynn Curtis O'Brien and husband, John Blake O'Brien; grandchildren, Madison Brooks West, Peyton Lee West, Sadie Grace West, Mary Raine O'Brien and Kieran Teel O'Brien; brother, Don Teel Curtis; sisters, Margaret Lynn Curtis Besselman and husband Jim, Alice Zallee Curtis Bass; and several nieces and nephews, Margaret McDermid, Sara Robinson, Teel Curtis, Allison Silvertooth, Dr. Steve Bass, Curt Besselman and Lee Besselman.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close