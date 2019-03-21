With great sadness the family of Stephen Mark Webb announces his passing on March 17, 2019, at the age of 59.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Steve was born to Sylvia and Lee Webb and raised in Amarillo. He lived his life by God's word, was an inspiration to us all, and we will miss him dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Webb; daughters, Maranda Frye and Jennifer Webb; a son, Michael Webb; six grandchildren, and a cousin, Cathy Sanders.
Visitation will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Go to www.boxwellbrothers.com for full obituary details.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019