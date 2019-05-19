Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Parker Lamb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Parker Lamb of Amarillo passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 in Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, Maryland at the age of 63, following a long illness. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Amber Childress (Michael) of Bristol, Tennessee and his son, Matthew Lamb of Amarillo, Texas. He is survived by four grand-daughters, Zannah Dove, Isabella Childress, Aryssia Childress, and Madelyn Lamb. Steve is also survived by his mother Rebecca Miller Lamb and brother Matthew Lamb of Vian, Oklahoma. His father, James K. Lamb of Pampa,Texas is deceased. Stephen was born on May 27, 1955 in Wilmington, Delaware and was raised in Cecil County, Maryland. He graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1973. Following graduation, Stephen relocated to Texas to work in the oil industry. He later worked for the Texas prison system. Stephen enjoyed photography, music, guitar building, and leather working. He created beautiful belts and holsters for his friends. He also loved to read. He was a witty, humorous, individual who loved to entertain and tell stories. He enjoyed collecting and shooting firearms and was a previous member of SASS (Single Action Shooting Society) where he was known as "Perilous Parker." He was a popular personality on Facebook and had more than 4000 followers there. was his choice for charitable contributions and he was an avid supporter of the charity. Services were private. Anyone wishing to honor Stephen's memory, is asked to donate to a . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019

