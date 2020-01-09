Stephen W. Molnar (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX
79110
(806)-352-2727
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
4100 S. Coulter
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
4100 S. Coulter
Obituary
Stephen W. Molnar, 86, of Amarillo, passed away January 6, 2020.

Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Thomas. Interment will be in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas Texas.

Stephen William Molnar was born on May 4, 1933 in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, the oldest child of Stephen and Anna Molnar.

His wife Phyllis, his parents, and brother Bernard preceded him in death.

He is survived by his three children Mark (Sue) Molnar of Richmond, Virginia, Stephanie (Ronnie) Smith of Arlington, Texas and Mary Ann (Mike) Ellis of Amarillo; grandchildren Ryan Molnar of Richmond, Virginia; Jordan Molnar or Evanston, Illinois; Charles Smith of Arlington and Casey Ellis of Austin; sister Bernadette Molchan of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, nephew Tom Molchan of Waverly, Pennsylvania, and niece Anne Hank of Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

To view Stephen's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Funeral Home Details
