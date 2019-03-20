Steve Colgan, 66, of Amarillo, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Trinity Fellowship Church- Student Ministries Building, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Please see full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Colgan.
Cox Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019