Steve Thykeson, 63 of Scranton, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Sherwood. He was born on July 26, 1957 in Amarillo, Texas to his parents Trig and Barbara (Dwight) Thykeson.
He worked as a autobody mechanic for Dobbs Body Shop in Clarksville, Arkansas. Steve enjoyed drag racing, working on cars, collecting Hot wheels and vintage signs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Trig and Barbara Thykeson.
He is survived by his sister, Regie Thykeson of Plano, Texas; his girlfriend of thirty-three years, Liz Tice; his aunt, Cindy Barclay of Amarillo, Texas; an uncle, Jerry Dwight and aunt, Ida Dwight of Dallas, Texas; one step brother, a half brother, two step sisters, a half sister; other family members and many friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
Memorial Donations may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C. 20090-6929 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.