Steve Thykeson
1957 - 2020
Steve Thykeson, 63 of Scranton, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Sherwood. He was born on July 26, 1957 in Amarillo, Texas to his parents Trig and Barbara (Dwight) Thykeson.

He worked as a autobody mechanic for Dobbs Body Shop in Clarksville, Arkansas. Steve enjoyed drag racing, working on cars, collecting Hot wheels and vintage signs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Trig and Barbara Thykeson.

He is survived by his sister, Regie Thykeson of Plano, Texas; his girlfriend of thirty-three years, Liz Tice; his aunt, Cindy Barclay of Amarillo, Texas; an uncle, Jerry Dwight and aunt, Ida Dwight of Dallas, Texas; one step brother, a half brother, two step sisters, a half sister; other family members and many friends.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris

Memorial Donations may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C. 20090-6929 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
