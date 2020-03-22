Steven Anthony Miller, 64, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on March 17, 2020. Services are pending with First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo. For full obituary and updates, please see www.lagroneblackburnshaw.com tributes.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Miller, a sister, Linda Gayle Miller and a brother, Paul Miller.
Steven is survived by his mother, Clara Daniel and husband Norman of Amarillo/Canyon; two brothers, Arnold Miller and wife LaDonna of Bartlesville, OK and Edwin Miller and wife Tammy of Amarillo; his sister Eileen Pulliam and husband Ron of Panhandle and seven nieces and nephews. Steven will be greatly missed.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020