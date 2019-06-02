Steve Akin 60, of Amarillo passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home.
Celebration of Life Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.
Steve was born December 27, 1958 in Amarillo. He was an awesome son, father, brother and PawPaw. He was very generous and would do anything for anyone. He led a very active life. He enjoyed spending time riding sand-buggies and motorcycles. He spent many days at the river with friends and family, enjoying the outdoors.
Steve's only son, Brandon and three grandsons were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his son Brandon; his father, Travis; his brother Gary; his sister, Becky Morton; and three grandsons, Evan, Keegan and Xander.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019