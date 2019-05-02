Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Wayne "Steve" Williams. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

On April 28, 2019, Steven Wayne "Steve" Williams took flight for his next great adventure. A devoted grandfather, father, husband, brother, uncle, boss, and friend, his life meant so much to so many. He will be remembered with honor and respect by family, friends, and the greater Borger community.







Steve entered this world on March 21, 1954, born to Donald Wayne Williams and Robbie June Beal Williams. Born with a calculator in one hand and a wrench in the other, Steve lived an extraordinary life and touched the lives of countless others. Part engineer, part family man, part entrepreneur, and part connoisseur, he was a larger-than-life figure carving his own path and unflinchingly traversing into the unknown.







Growing up a Blackhawk, Steve played on the varsity football team and graduated salutatorian of the Phillips Class of '72. After graduation he took his world-class talent for engineering and mathematics to Texas A&M, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nuclear Engineering in in '76 and '78, and until the very end he would seek out his fellow Aggies to share an enthusiastic "gig 'em!"







After graduating from college, Steve was married to Charlotte Anne Watson on July 19, 1980 in Los Alamos, NM. In 1981, after a stint as a nuclear engineer in Los Alamos, Steve returned to Borger to found SERCO, his new venture in industrial construction. In the following early years he and Charlotte had two sons, Benjamin Wayne in '87 and Eli Thomas in '89 - and amid the chaos of running a new business, he still carved out time to be a devoted father and husband.







Aided by his forthright nature, Steve's intellect and natural handiness grew SERCO from a fledgling upstart into a highly regarded industrial contracting firm operating throughout the Panhandle and beyond. The crown jewel of his professional life, SERCO grew out of decades of hard work and the high expectations and standards to which Steve held himself. Over the years, SERCO employed many hundreds of the highest quality people whom he loved and treated as family.







While professionally he was a sharp-witted, entrepreneurial force of nature, privately Steve was an avid hobbyist and a connoisseur of curiosities. He possessed a bottomless appetite for his hobbies, which included flying his airplane as an instrument-rating certified pilot, brewing beer at his brew pub, fishing, cooking and entertaining, amongst many others. He was also a collector of cars, guns, minerals, coins, and art. While he enjoyed the personal satisfaction of his varied hobbies and collections, his greatest joy was always sharing them with others.







But above all else, his greatest passion was spending time with his family - especially his grandsons. Whether on family trips to Europe or restoring classic cars with his sons, he showed his love for family through both his actions and words. Later in life as a grandfather, he developed a deep love for his three grandsons: Isaac, Jesse, and Caleb. He enjoyed taking his grandsons on rides in the co-pilot seat in his airplane, taking them fishing, and staying up past bedtime for sleepovers at Grandad's house, often falling asleep together in a tangle of arms and legs on the couch.



He was preceded in death by his brother Mike and his parents.



Steve is survived by his wife Charlotte of Pagosa Springs, CO, his two sons Ben Williams and his wife Deborah of Borger, and Eli Williams and his wife Michele of New York City, NY, his sister Nancy Floyd and her husband Mike of Frisco, and three grandsons Isaac, Jesse and Caleb with one on the way.



A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, May 3 at 2:00p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Morgan officiating. A reception with his family will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Cremation arrangements are by Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.







In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Steve's name to:







Frank Phillips College, Workforce Solutions Department



CTE Program



PO Box 5118



Borger, TX 79008

On April 28, 2019, Steven Wayne "Steve" Williams took flight for his next great adventure. A devoted grandfather, father, husband, brother, uncle, boss, and friend, his life meant so much to so many. He will be remembered with honor and respect by family, friends, and the greater Borger community.Steve entered this world on March 21, 1954, born to Donald Wayne Williams and Robbie June Beal Williams. Born with a calculator in one hand and a wrench in the other, Steve lived an extraordinary life and touched the lives of countless others. Part engineer, part family man, part entrepreneur, and part connoisseur, he was a larger-than-life figure carving his own path and unflinchingly traversing into the unknown.Growing up a Blackhawk, Steve played on the varsity football team and graduated salutatorian of the Phillips Class of '72. After graduation he took his world-class talent for engineering and mathematics to Texas A&M, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Nuclear Engineering in in '76 and '78, and until the very end he would seek out his fellow Aggies to share an enthusiastic "gig 'em!"After graduating from college, Steve was married to Charlotte Anne Watson on July 19, 1980 in Los Alamos, NM. In 1981, after a stint as a nuclear engineer in Los Alamos, Steve returned to Borger to found SERCO, his new venture in industrial construction. In the following early years he and Charlotte had two sons, Benjamin Wayne in '87 and Eli Thomas in '89 - and amid the chaos of running a new business, he still carved out time to be a devoted father and husband.Aided by his forthright nature, Steve's intellect and natural handiness grew SERCO from a fledgling upstart into a highly regarded industrial contracting firm operating throughout the Panhandle and beyond. The crown jewel of his professional life, SERCO grew out of decades of hard work and the high expectations and standards to which Steve held himself. Over the years, SERCO employed many hundreds of the highest quality people whom he loved and treated as family.While professionally he was a sharp-witted, entrepreneurial force of nature, privately Steve was an avid hobbyist and a connoisseur of curiosities. He possessed a bottomless appetite for his hobbies, which included flying his airplane as an instrument-rating certified pilot, brewing beer at his brew pub, fishing, cooking and entertaining, amongst many others. He was also a collector of cars, guns, minerals, coins, and art. While he enjoyed the personal satisfaction of his varied hobbies and collections, his greatest joy was always sharing them with others.But above all else, his greatest passion was spending time with his family - especially his grandsons. Whether on family trips to Europe or restoring classic cars with his sons, he showed his love for family through both his actions and words. Later in life as a grandfather, he developed a deep love for his three grandsons: Isaac, Jesse, and Caleb. He enjoyed taking his grandsons on rides in the co-pilot seat in his airplane, taking them fishing, and staying up past bedtime for sleepovers at Grandad's house, often falling asleep together in a tangle of arms and legs on the couch.He was preceded in death by his brother Mike and his parents.Steve is survived by his wife Charlotte of Pagosa Springs, CO, his two sons Ben Williams and his wife Deborah of Borger, and Eli Williams and his wife Michele of New York City, NY, his sister Nancy Floyd and her husband Mike of Frisco, and three grandsons Isaac, Jesse and Caleb with one on the way.A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, May 3 at 2:00p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Morgan officiating. A reception with his family will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Cremation arrangements are by Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Steve's name to:Frank Phillips College, Workforce Solutions DepartmentCTE ProgramPO Box 5118Borger, TX 79008 Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close