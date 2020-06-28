Sue Ann Currie Thompson, 74, of Amarillo, TX died June 25, 2020.
Services will be at 4 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Family reception will be held immediately following at Amarillo Family Wellness, 3005 Church St, Amarillo, TX. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Faith City Mission.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.