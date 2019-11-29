Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue (Austin) Bennett. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Bennett of Hart, Texas passed away on November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Hart with Rev. Travis Bennett officiating and Rev. Donna Lindley assisting. Burial will follow in the Hart Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.







Sue Austin attended Hart Schools and married Ed Bennett on June 3, 1945. She worked as a nurse while Ed served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Sue was a lifelong resident of Hart where she and her family were members of the First United Methodist Church. Sue was very active in numerous civic and church related activities. She has been recognized as Person of the Year, honored Pioneer and a Distinguished Alumni of Hart High School.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, George and Charlene of Canyon, Harold Bob and Ruth of Lubbock, Mark and Vivian of Hart; her sisters, Jaynie Lilley of Plainview, Patty Vickers of Ft.Worth; her eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Marlene Bennett of Hart.



The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First United Methodist Church of Hart and the Hart Cemetery Fund.

Sue Bennett of Hart, Texas passed away on November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Hart with Rev. Travis Bennett officiating and Rev. Donna Lindley assisting. Burial will follow in the Hart Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.Sue Austin attended Hart Schools and married Ed Bennett on June 3, 1945. She worked as a nurse while Ed served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Sue was a lifelong resident of Hart where she and her family were members of the First United Methodist Church. Sue was very active in numerous civic and church related activities. She has been recognized as Person of the Year, honored Pioneer and a Distinguished Alumni of Hart High School.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and four grandchildren.She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, George and Charlene of Canyon, Harold Bob and Ruth of Lubbock, Mark and Vivian of Hart; her sisters, Jaynie Lilley of Plainview, Patty Vickers of Ft.Worth; her eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Marlene Bennett of Hart.The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First United Methodist Church of Hart and the Hart Cemetery Fund. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close