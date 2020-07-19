Sue Harrelson, 84, of Amarillo, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Sue was born June 8, 1936 in Camargo, Oklahoma and graduated from Dill City High School. She married O.A. Harrelson on December 16, 1955. They moved to Texas in 1972. Sue dedicated her life to caring for her family. She adored horses and cats. In her spare time, Sue enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O.A. Harrelson; a son, Scott Harrelson; two brothers, James Butler and Kenneth Butler; and a sister, Nell Ogle. Survivors include two sons, Kent Harrelson and wife Linda of Newcastle, OK, and Brad Harrelson and wife Lorie of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Bradley R. Harrelson and wife Jessica, Nikki Scott and husband Matt, Elisabeth Harrelson, and Andrew Harrelson; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Peighton, Spencer, Asher, Audrey, and Joslyn.