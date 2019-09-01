Sue Stambaugh Gunnels (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen United Methodist Church
4600 S. Western
View Map
Obituary
Sue Stambaugh Gunnels, 83, of Amarillo, passed away August 29, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western. Arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo. There will be a visitation Sunday September 1st at Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount from 1:00 - 2:30. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to SPCA or The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
