Sue Stambaugh Gunnels, 83, of Amarillo, passed away August 29, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western. Arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo. There will be a visitation Sunday September 1st at Boxwell Brothers, 2800 Paramount from 1:00 - 2:30. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to SPCA or The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019