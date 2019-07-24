Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Stovall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Stovall, 75 of Dumas, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The funeral service is scheduled for 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Grace Thru Faith Fellowship with Jori Buchenau, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Dumas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 o'clock until 7 o'clock in the evening on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.



Sue is survived by her husband Tom of the home; daughters: Shelley Stovall of Lubbock, TX and Stacey Grall and husband Harold of Dumas, TX; grandchildren: T.J. McWilliams, Dusty McWilliams and wife Kathryn, Sean Derrick and wife Becca and Levi Derrick and wife Chaveli; great grandchildren: Justin McWilliams, Sage McWilliams, Zoe McWilliams, Emalyn McWilliams, Madalynn Derrick, Chandler Derrick, Beau Derrick, Parker Derrick and Elsa Derrick.





Sue Stovall, 75 of Dumas, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The funeral service is scheduled for 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Grace Thru Faith Fellowship with Jori Buchenau, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Dumas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 o'clock until 7 o'clock in the evening on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.Sue is survived by her husband Tom of the home; daughters: Shelley Stovall of Lubbock, TX and Stacey Grall and husband Harold of Dumas, TX; grandchildren: T.J. McWilliams, Dusty McWilliams and wife Kathryn, Sean Derrick and wife Becca and Levi Derrick and wife Chaveli; great grandchildren: Justin McWilliams, Sage McWilliams, Zoe McWilliams, Emalyn McWilliams, Madalynn Derrick, Chandler Derrick, Beau Derrick, Parker Derrick and Elsa Derrick. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close