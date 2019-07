Sue Stovall, 75 of Dumas, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The funeral service is scheduled for 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Grace Thru Faith Fellowship with Jori Buchenau, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Dumas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 o'clock until 7 o'clock in the evening on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.Sue is survived by her husband Tom of the home; daughters: Shelley Stovall of Lubbock, TX and Stacey Grall and husband Harold of Dumas, TX; grandchildren: T.J. McWilliams, Dusty McWilliams and wife Kathryn, Sean Derrick and wife Becca and Levi Derrick and wife Chaveli; great grandchildren: Justin McWilliams, Sage McWilliams, Zoe McWilliams, Emalyn McWilliams, Madalynn Derrick, Chandler Derrick, Beau Derrick, Parker Derrick and Elsa Derrick.