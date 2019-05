Services for Susan (Sue) Williams, 66, of Post and formerly of Amarillo will be at 11 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Trinity Baptist Church in Post with Pastor Edward Puffinbarger officiating. Burial in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo will be at 2 PM Wednesday. Services are under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home of Post.Sue died on May 19, 2019 at her home in Post. She was born on March 12, 1953 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Sue married Ivon Williams on May 12, 1972 in Amarillo. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband: Ivon Williams of Post, one daughter: Lisa (Craig) Dugger of Post, two sons: Scott (Toby) Williams of Anson and Casey (Terri) Williams of Amarillo, two brothers: Scott (Sandy) Pike of Amarillo and Dave (Terri) Pike of Amarillo, one sister: Debbie (Ricky) Melton of Amarillo, 13 Grandchildren and 8 great Grandchildren.