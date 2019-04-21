Susan Jean Reid, 70, of Amarillo, TX. She passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 7th at 5pm at Celebration Community Church in Celebration, Florida.
Susan was born in Glendale, CA on June 18, 1948. Susan loved Jesus! She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, loved to participate in and lead Bible Studies. She enjoyed her senior years cruising on Disney with her beloved husband. Susan married Richard L. Reid on August 12, 1968.
She is survived by her sister Sandy, and husband Tim Shmachfeffer of Hesperia, CA. Also by son, Bryan Reid & wife, Karen, of Winter Springs, FL. Son, Scott Reid & wife, Susan, of Amarillo, TX. Daughter, Andrea Frink & husband, Terry, of Kissimmee, FL. Son, Brent Reid & wife, Bethany, of Orlando, FL. She has 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Richard Reid, her mother Betty Lawrence, and her brother Billy Mayrant.
