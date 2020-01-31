Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Lockhart Braddock. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Service 2:00 PM Briarwood Church Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Lockhart Braddock came into this world on October 20, 1956 and left it on January 28, 2020.



Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Briarwood Church, with Jeremy Buck, pastor of Redeemer Pampa and Brian Thomas, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Susan was a lifelong resident of Pampa and during her 63 years on earth was not only a dedicated mother of two, daughter, sister, aunt, and mother-in-law, but also a paralegal, a successful business owner, dedicated church member, craft worker, singer, professional coffee drinker, social volunteer and overall philanthropist. She just loved loving people and although she lived with multiple sclerosis for over 25 years, she still made it her life mission to serve others, even until the end. If she knew you, she loved you.



Susan will be greatly missed. The world definitely lost a light, but she is no longer hurting and is finally able to rest.



She was preceded in death by her father Charles Martin Lockhart, her son John Charles Braddock, and her former husband Terry Don Braddock.



Susan is survived by her son, Jay Braddock and wife Jacqueline of Pampa; granddaughter, Gianna Gray Braddock of Pampa; her mother, Jan Sanders Lockhart of Pampa; her sister, Sharon Lockhart Seymore and husband Robert Seymore of Lubbock; two nephews, Benjamin Drew Seymore and wife Britt Nixon Seymore of Houston, and Cade Lockhart Seymore of Lubbock.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, 3610 22nd Street, Suite 301, Lubbock, Texas 79410; or a charitable organization of your choice in behalf of her name.



