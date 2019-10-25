Susan "Sue" Shields, 62, of Amarillo died October 23, 2019.
Visitation will be today from 7-8:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.
Sue was born September 10, 1957 in Amarillo to Kenneth and Joan Land. She graduated from Canyon High School in 1975 and worked at Western Data following graduation. Sue married Carey Shields on December 18, 1986, he was the love of her life.
She was a computer wiz and loved her animals. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and plants. Sue was very outgoing and anything she got into, she got in deep.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Land and Joan DeGagne.
Sue is survived by her husband, Carey Shields; step-daughter, Erin Marie York; sister, Callie Haney and husband Bob; brother, Chuck Land and wife Leeza; grandson, Trevor York; and her dogs, Boomer and Taffy.
The family request memorials be made to ASPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St., Amarillo TX 79119.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019