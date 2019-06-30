Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Virginia (Bartholomew) Fortner. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Virginia Bartholomew Fortner, 35, of Amarillo beloved wife and mother went to her eternal home unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 27. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Cemetery in Pittsburg, Texas. Susan was born December 5, 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia to Jim and Terri Bartholomew. She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 2001, after graduation Susan joined The United States Air Force and served as a Linguist. Susan was employed by AIG as a legal manager. She married Nathan Fortner on April 18, 2009 in Pittsburg, Texas. Susan had a big smile for everyone she met and a laugh that was infectious to those around her. Susan and her family were avid supporters of The Amarillo Bulls hockey team; enjoying their time as Billet parents for the players. She was interested in trying new foods and could often be seen at the newest restaurants and food trucks sampling the latest cuisines. Watching and listening to rainstorms were a special time for her, bringing a refreshing mood and a smile to her lips. Susan looked forward to attending ballet and musicals with her family. She was a competitive game player whether it was board games, roller skating or escape room activities. She also spent quiet time working on all types of puzzles. Susan celebrated birthdays and holidays with much love and excitement including family, friends and the neighborhood. On Halloween, she elaborately dressed up Nathan, Jensen, Scarlett and herself hoping to woo or scare everyone. Susan couldn't wait until Christmas the most exciting time of the year. She would start decorating as early as October; leaving decorations up until well into March. Though her time with us was brief; it was a precious time and will be kept close in our hearts always. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Jim Bartholomew of Pittsburg, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Nathan; son, Jensen; daughter, Scarlett, all of Amarillo; her mother, Terri Bartholomew of Pittsburg, Texas; sisters, Sarah Hinze of Austin, Texas, Dr. Kathy and husband Dr., Kenneth Sultemeier of Wichita Falls, Texas and Dr. Terry Bevers of Houston, Texas.





Susan Virginia Bartholomew Fortner, 35, of Amarillo beloved wife and mother went to her eternal home unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 27. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Cemetery in Pittsburg, Texas. Susan was born December 5, 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia to Jim and Terri Bartholomew. She graduated from Pittsburg High School in 2001, after graduation Susan joined The United States Air Force and served as a Linguist. Susan was employed by AIG as a legal manager. She married Nathan Fortner on April 18, 2009 in Pittsburg, Texas. Susan had a big smile for everyone she met and a laugh that was infectious to those around her. Susan and her family were avid supporters of The Amarillo Bulls hockey team; enjoying their time as Billet parents for the players. She was interested in trying new foods and could often be seen at the newest restaurants and food trucks sampling the latest cuisines. Watching and listening to rainstorms were a special time for her, bringing a refreshing mood and a smile to her lips. Susan looked forward to attending ballet and musicals with her family. She was a competitive game player whether it was board games, roller skating or escape room activities. She also spent quiet time working on all types of puzzles. Susan celebrated birthdays and holidays with much love and excitement including family, friends and the neighborhood. On Halloween, she elaborately dressed up Nathan, Jensen, Scarlett and herself hoping to woo or scare everyone. Susan couldn't wait until Christmas the most exciting time of the year. She would start decorating as early as October; leaving decorations up until well into March. Though her time with us was brief; it was a precious time and will be kept close in our hearts always. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Jim Bartholomew of Pittsburg, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Nathan; son, Jensen; daughter, Scarlett, all of Amarillo; her mother, Terri Bartholomew of Pittsburg, Texas; sisters, Sarah Hinze of Austin, Texas, Dr. Kathy and husband Dr., Kenneth Sultemeier of Wichita Falls, Texas and Dr. Terry Bevers of Houston, Texas. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close