Susie (Duncan) Funk, 75, of Clayton, New Mexico died June 21, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, June 26th at the Felt Baptist Church in Felt, Oklahoma with Rev. Orden Hartley and Rev. Billy Rammage officiating. Susie is survived by 1 daughter, Jana Fowler of Boise City, Oklahoma; 2 sons, Mark Funk of Clayton, New Mexico and Jeff Funk of Enid, Oklahoma and 7 grandchildren. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 24 to June 25, 2019