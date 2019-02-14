Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Kay Pettigrew. View Sign

Sylvia Kay Pettigrew born September 28, 1942 to the late Maurine and John W. Pettigrew, entered into heaven's gates on January 31, 2019 in Kyle, Texas. She graduated with a B.A.E. from West Texas University, where she was an active member of Chi Omega sorority. She taught school in Vega, Dalhart, and Amarillo area. She married Glenn McGaugh in Dalhart on June 28, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1981. She was also preceded in death by their son, John Glenn McGaugh. She married Jewel Wisinger in 1986. He preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Sandra McGaugh Noack (Tim), Sisters; Judy Baggett (Bill), Jonine Weeks (Don), and brother, Kit Pettigrew (Ann). She is also survived by two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, San Angelo on February 16, 2019 at 1:30 P.M.

